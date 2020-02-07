What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Heather Morris, current as of 2020-02-06. I personally really like Heather Morris, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Heather Morris right now? On Google Trends Heather Morris had a popularity ranking of 52 ten days ago, 59 nine days ago, 55 eight days ago, 26 seven days ago, 50 six days ago, 30 five days ago, 41 four days ago, 100 three days ago, 100 two days ago, 80 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 57. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-01 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Heather Morris’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 46.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 55.0. so by that measure, Heather Morris is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Heather Morris never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Heather Morris has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-06, my research indicates that people searching for Heather Morris are also searching for these related terms: glee, heather morris author, tattooist of auschwitz, brittany glee, heather morris books, glee cast, naya rivera, the tattooist of auschwitz, books by heather morris and brittany from glee.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Heather Morris, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones