Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Meg Ryan, current as of 2020-02-07. I personally really like Meg Ryan, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Meg Ryan right now? On Google Trends Meg Ryan had a popularity ranking of 58 ten days ago, 38 nine days ago, 35 eight days ago, 44 seven days ago, 40 six days ago, 33 five days ago, 52 four days ago, 60 three days ago, 60 two days ago, 35 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 39. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-02 when they had a rank of 60. If we compare Meg Ryan’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 60.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 43.4. so by that measure, Meg Ryan has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Meg Ryan never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Meg Ryan has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-26 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-07, my research indicates that people searching for Meg Ryan are also searching for these related terms: meg ryan 2019, meg ryan movies, tom hanks, meg ryan tom hanks, meg ryan now, dennis quaid, meg ryan dennis quaid, meg ryan film, meg ryan john mellencamp, john mellencamp, harry met sally, top gun meg ryan, billy crystal, billy crystal meg ryan, top gun, meg ryan hair, meg ryan when harry met sally, when harry met sally, meg ryan sleepless in seattle, french kiss meg ryan, french kiss, meg ryan tom hanks movies, meg ryan plastic surgery, meg ryan age and sleepless in seattle.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Meg Ryan, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones