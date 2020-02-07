Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Jonah Hill, current as of 2020-02-06. I personally am a big fan of Jonah Hill, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jonah Hill right now? On Google Trends Jonah Hill had a popularity ranking of 27 ten days ago, 27 nine days ago, 17 eight days ago, 16 seven days ago, 16 six days ago, 52 five days ago, 100 four days ago, 59 three days ago, 59 two days ago, 30 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 86. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-31 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Jonah Hill’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 13.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 43.0. so by that measure, Jonah Hill is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Jonah Hill never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jonah Hill has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-31 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-06, my research indicates that people searching for Jonah Hill are also searching for these related terms: jonah hill brother, jonah hill movies, jonah hill movie, jonah hill brother dies, superbad, jonah hill superbad, jonah hill sister, beanie feldstein, jonah hill 2019, seth rogen, beanie feldstein jonah hill, wolf of wall street, jonah hill gif, jonah hill wolf of wall street, jonah hill 21 jump street, 21 jump street, jonah hill weight, jonah hill net worth, leonardo dicaprio, jonah hill leonardo dicaprio, jonah hill brother death, emma stone jonah hill, james franco, jordan feldstein and emma stone.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jonah Hill, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones