Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on David Boreanaz, current as of 2020-02-08. I personally have always appreciated David Boreanaz, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is David Boreanaz right now? On Google Trends David Boreanaz had a popularity ranking of 13 ten days ago, 21 nine days ago, 21 eight days ago, 20 seven days ago, 25 six days ago, 33 five days ago, 18 four days ago, 19 three days ago, 19 two days ago, 33 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 22. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-01 when they had a rank of 33. If we compare David Boreanaz’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 30.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 22.5. so by that measure, David Boreanaz has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that David Boreanaz never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how David Boreanaz has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-23 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-08, my research indicates that people searching for David Boreanaz are also searching for these related terms: seal team, bones, david boreanaz seal team, emily deschanel, david boreanaz wife, angel david boreanaz, angel, sarah michelle gellar, david boreanaz 2019, david boreanaz net worth, david boreanaz instagram, buffy the vampire slayer, how old is david boreanaz, david boreanaz height, david boreanaz age, seal team cast, bones cast and how tall is david boreanaz.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding David Boreanaz, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones