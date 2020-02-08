What’s up everyone. I have found some interesting information on Jenna Dewan, current as of 2020-02-07. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Jenna Dewan, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jenna Dewan right now? On Google Trends Jenna Dewan had a popularity ranking of 45 ten days ago, 19 nine days ago, 15 eight days ago, 10 seven days ago, 8 six days ago, 7 five days ago, 23 four days ago, 21 three days ago, 21 two days ago, 10 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 8. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-26 when they had a rank of 45. If we compare Jenna Dewan’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 12.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 16.6. so by that measure, Jenna Dewan is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Jenna Dewan never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jenna Dewan has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-25 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-07, my research indicates that people searching for Jenna Dewan are also searching for these related terms: jenna dewan tatum, jenna tatum, jenna dewan channing, jenna dewan channing tatum, tatum channing, steve kazee, steve kazee jenna dewan, jenna dewan pregnant, jessie j jenna dewan, jessie j, jenna dewan and channing, jenna dewan and channing tatum, channing tatum jenna dewan jessie j, channing tatum jessie j, jenna dewan dancing, who is jenna dewan, jenna dewan baby, flirty dancing jenna dewan, jenna dewan instagram, jenna dewan boyfriend, step up jenna dewan, step up, flirty dancing, jenna dewan and jessie j and is jenna dewan pregnant.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jenna Dewan, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones