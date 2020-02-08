Hello! I have found some fun facts on Larry King, current as of 2020-02-07. I personally am a big fan of Larry King, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Larry King right now? On Google Trends Larry King had a popularity ranking of 20 ten days ago, 21 nine days ago, 23 eight days ago, 20 seven days ago, 25 six days ago, 21 five days ago, 15 four days ago, 100 three days ago, 100 two days ago, 21 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 21. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-02 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Larry King’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 20.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 28.7. so by that measure, Larry King is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Larry King never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Larry King has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-02 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-07, my research indicates that people searching for Larry King are also searching for these related terms: larry king net worth, larry king age, larry king live, larry david, larry king death, how old is larry king, larry king hair, larry king young, larry king wife, larry king now, larry king credit secrets, larry king jr, is larry king dead, omega xl larry king, larry king law, is larry king still alive, la navaja de ockham, larry king salon, larry king wife age, martin luther king jr. day, larry king divorce, king of queens, larry king murder and larry bird.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Larry King, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones