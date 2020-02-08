Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Alicia Keys, current as of 2020-02-07. I personally really like Alicia Keys, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Alicia Keys right now? On Google Trends Alicia Keys had a popularity ranking of 11 ten days ago, 100 nine days ago, 25 eight days ago, 18 seven days ago, 15 six days ago, 10 five days ago, 11 four days ago, 10 three days ago, 10 two days ago, 8 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 8. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-27 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Alicia Keys’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 5.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 21.6. so by that measure, Alicia Keys is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Alicia Keys never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Alicia Keys has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-27 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-07, my research indicates that people searching for Alicia Keys are also searching for these related terms: alicia keys lyrics, new york alicia keys, new york, alicia keys 2020, alicia keys grammys, grammys, underdog, alicia keys songs, no one alicia keys, no one, empire state alicia keys, alicia keys grammy, show me love alicia keys, show me love, empire state, empire state of mind alicia keys, empire state of mind, new york alicia keys lyrics, new york lyrics alicia keys lyrics, grammys 2020, new york lyrics, kobe bryant, new york new york lyrics, fallin alicia keys and billie eilish alicia keys.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Alicia Keys, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones