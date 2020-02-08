Hello! I have found some fun facts on Andy Samberg, current as of 2020-02-07. I personally really like Andy Samberg, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Andy Samberg right now? On Google Trends Andy Samberg had a popularity ranking of 93 ten days ago, 66 nine days ago, 67 eight days ago, 57 seven days ago, 74 six days ago, 78 five days ago, 72 four days ago, 87 three days ago, 87 two days ago, 71 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 100. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-04 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Andy Samberg’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 58.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 76.5. so by that measure, Andy Samberg is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Andy Samberg never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Andy Samberg has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-04 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-07, my research indicates that people searching for Andy Samberg are also searching for these related terms: andy samberg wife, brooklyn 99, andy samberg age, adam samberg, joanna newsom andy samberg, joanna newsom, melissa fumero, brooklyn nine nine, andy samberg snl, adam sandler andy samberg, jake peralta, adam sandler, andy samberg net worth, hot rod andy samberg, andy samberg movies, andy samberg height, hot rod, terry crews, lonely island, cuckoo, chelsea peretti, andy samberg cuckoo, jesse eisenberg, stephanie beatriz and how old is andy samberg.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Andy Samberg, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones