Hello! I have found some fun facts on Kyra Sedgwick, current as of 2020-02-07. I personally really like Kyra Sedgwick, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Kyra Sedgwick right now? On Google Trends Kyra Sedgwick had a popularity ranking of 37 ten days ago, 32 nine days ago, 41 eight days ago, 30 seven days ago, 40 six days ago, 24 five days ago, 27 four days ago, 35 three days ago, 35 two days ago, 28 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 27. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-28 when they had a rank of 41. If we compare Kyra Sedgwick’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 44.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 32.1. so by that measure, Kyra Sedgwick has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Kyra Sedgwick never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Kyra Sedgwick has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-30 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-07, my research indicates that people searching for Kyra Sedgwick are also searching for these related terms: kevin bacon, kyra sedgwick net worth, the closer, kyra sedgwick heiress, kevin bacon and kyra sedgwick, sosie bacon, kevin bacon wife, kyra sedgwick movies, kyra sedgwick inheritance, kyra sedgwick billionaire, brooklyn nine nine, brooklyn 99, who is kyra sedgwick married to, why did kyra sedgwick leave the closer, the closer cast, kyra sedgwick age and hailee steinfeld.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Kyra Sedgwick, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones