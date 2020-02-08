Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Vienna Girardi, current as of 2020-02-08. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Vienna Girardi, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Vienna Girardi right now? On Google Trends Vienna Girardi had a popularity ranking of 41 ten days ago, 41 nine days ago, 42 eight days ago, 42 seven days ago, 43 six days ago, 0 five days ago, 47 four days ago, 0 three days ago, 0 two days ago, 41 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 42. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-02 when they had a rank of 47. If we compare Vienna Girardi’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 47.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 33.9. so by that measure, Vienna Girardi has regressed. But in any case Vienna Girardi can’t be considered an extremely popular person, at least as of 2020-02-08, since they have a rank of 0 on at least 1 day.

And what about how Vienna Girardi has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-22 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-08, Google Trends didn’t bring back any related queries for Vienna Girardi.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Vienna Girardi, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones