Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Matthew Morrison, current as of 2020-02-08. I personally really like Matthew Morrison, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Matthew Morrison right now? On Google Trends Matthew Morrison had a popularity ranking of 12 ten days ago, 7 nine days ago, 8 eight days ago, 12 seven days ago, 8 six days ago, 59 five days ago, 19 four days ago, 4 three days ago, 4 two days ago, 9 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 6. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-01 when they had a rank of 59. If we compare Matthew Morrison’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 15.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 14.4. so by that measure, Matthew Morrison has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Matthew Morrison never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Matthew Morrison has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-25 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-08, my research indicates that people searching for Matthew Morrison are also searching for these related terms: glee, matthew morrison glee, greatest dancer, glee cast, the greatest dancer, matthew morrison wife, matthew morrison ahs, lea michele, american horror story, todrick hall, will schuester, matthew morrison age, ahs 1984, pentatonix, american horror story 1984, john barrowman, matthew perry, who is matthew morrison, matthew morrison instagram, emma bunton, the greatest dancer judges, cheryl cole and charlotte church.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Matthew Morrison, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones