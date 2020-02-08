Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Paul Rudd, current as of 2020-02-07. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Paul Rudd, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Paul Rudd right now? On Google Trends Paul Rudd had a popularity ranking of 32 ten days ago, 24 nine days ago, 23 eight days ago, 24 seven days ago, 22 six days ago, 22 five days ago, 34 four days ago, 59 three days ago, 59 two days ago, 81 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 59. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-03 when they had a rank of 81. If we compare Paul Rudd’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 58.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 38.0. so by that measure, Paul Rudd has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Paul Rudd never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Paul Rudd has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-09 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-07, my research indicates that people searching for Paul Rudd are also searching for these related terms: paul rudd look at us, look at us, paul rudd movie, paul rudd netflix, paul rudd movies, friends paul rudd, friends, paul rudd age, ant man, paul rudd wife, paul rudd ant man, paul rudd meme, jennifer aniston paul rudd, clueless, paul rudd clueless, paul rudd living with yourself, jennifer aniston, living with yourself, paul rudd net worth, paul rudd show, paul rudd 2019, hot ones paul rudd, aisling bea paul rudd, paul rudd height and aisling bea.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Paul Rudd, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones