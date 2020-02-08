Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Janelle Monae, current as of 2020-02-08. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Janelle Monae, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Janelle Monae right now? On Google Trends Janelle Monae had a popularity ranking of 30 ten days ago, 37 nine days ago, 33 eight days ago, 24 seven days ago, 34 six days ago, 43 five days ago, 42 four days ago, 37 three days ago, 37 two days ago, 38 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 38. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-01 when they had a rank of 43. If we compare Janelle Monae’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 39.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 35.6. so by that measure, Janelle Monae has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Janelle Monae never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Janelle Monae has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-03 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-08, my research indicates that people searching for Janelle Monae are also searching for these related terms: tessa thompson, janelle monae songs, harriet, lady and the tramp, make me feel janelle monae, janelle monae pynk, i like that janelle monae, tightrope, janelle monae lady and the tramp, janelle monae movies, janelle monae tightrope, janelle monae dating, janelle monae dirty computer, yoga janelle monae, hidden figures, janelle monae nude, harriet tubman, antebellum, janelle monae instagram, i like that lyrics janelle monae, moonlight, janelle monae albums, janelle monae net worth, pink janelle monae and jordan peele.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Janelle Monae, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones