Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Evangeline Lilly, current as of 2020-02-07. I personally have always appreciated Evangeline Lilly, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Evangeline Lilly right now? On Google Trends Evangeline Lilly had a popularity ranking of 67 ten days ago, 43 nine days ago, 47 eight days ago, 31 seven days ago, 30 six days ago, 48 five days ago, 37 four days ago, 58 three days ago, 58 two days ago, 38 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 40. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-26 when they had a rank of 67. If we compare Evangeline Lilly’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 57.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 43.9. so by that measure, Evangeline Lilly has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Evangeline Lilly never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Evangeline Lilly has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-05 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-07, my research indicates that people searching for Evangeline Lilly are also searching for these related terms: ant man, evangeline lilly lost, evangeline lilly ant man, lost, evangeline lilly hobbit, hobbit, evangeline lilly hot, the wasp, the hobbit, tauriel, evangeline lilly instagram, ant man and the wasp, real steel, ant man cast, kate lost, antman, evangeline lilly husband, liv tyler, dominic monaghan, ant man and the wasp cast, the hobbit cast, homem formiga, antman cast, ant man 2 and gigantes de acero.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Evangeline Lilly, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones