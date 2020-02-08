Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Haylie Duff, current as of 2020-02-08. I personally am a big fan of Haylie Duff, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Haylie Duff right now? On Google Trends Haylie Duff had a popularity ranking of 9 ten days ago, 6 nine days ago, 8 eight days ago, 8 seven days ago, 7 six days ago, 23 five days ago, 7 four days ago, 7 three days ago, 7 two days ago, 16 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 10. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-01 when they had a rank of 23. If we compare Haylie Duff’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 23.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 10.1. so by that measure, Haylie Duff has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Haylie Duff never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Haylie Duff has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-23 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-08, my research indicates that people searching for Haylie Duff are also searching for these related terms: hilary duff, hilary and haylie duff, haylie duff and hilary duff, haylie duff movies, christmas belle, haylie duff husband, lizzie mcguire, hilary duff sister, haylie duff age, haylie duff instagram and christmas belle cast.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Haylie Duff, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones