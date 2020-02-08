Hello! I have found some interesting information on Sarah Hyland, current as of 2020-02-07. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Sarah Hyland, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Sarah Hyland right now? On Google Trends Sarah Hyland had a popularity ranking of 23 ten days ago, 20 nine days ago, 25 eight days ago, 20 seven days ago, 17 six days ago, 16 five days ago, 22 four days ago, 18 three days ago, 18 two days ago, 16 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 10. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-28 when they had a rank of 25. If we compare Sarah Hyland’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 34.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 18.7. so by that measure, Sarah Hyland has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Sarah Hyland never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Sarah Hyland has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-02 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-07, my research indicates that people searching for Sarah Hyland are also searching for these related terms: sarah hyland modern family, modern family, sarah modern family, ariel winter, wells adams, modern family cast, sarah hyland age, sarah hyland instagram, sarah hyland net worth, julie bowen, sarah hyland bikini, haley dunphy, modern family haley, dominic sherwood, geek charming, sarah hyland height, sofia vergara, sarah hyland geek charming, sarah hyland feet, sarah hyland illness, sarah hyland health, sarah hyland and wells adams, sarah hyland wardrobe, sarah hyland pregnant and sarah hyland wardrobe malfunction.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Sarah Hyland, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones