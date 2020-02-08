Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Richard Gere, current as of 2020-02-07. I personally am a big fan of Richard Gere, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Richard Gere right now? On Google Trends Richard Gere had a popularity ranking of 95 ten days ago, 41 nine days ago, 37 eight days ago, 46 seven days ago, 33 six days ago, 56 five days ago, 47 four days ago, 54 three days ago, 54 two days ago, 35 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 34. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-26 when they had a rank of 95. If we compare Richard Gere’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 66.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 47.8. so by that measure, Richard Gere has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Richard Gere never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Richard Gere has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-08 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-07, my research indicates that people searching for Richard Gere are also searching for these related terms: richard gere julia roberts, movie richard gere, film richard gere, julia roberts, richard gere movies, richard gere pretty woman, pretty woman, richard gere age, richard gere 2019, richard gere wife, richard gere filme, richard gere dog, richard gere net worth, richard gere cindy crawford, edad richard gere, richard gere young, richard gere gerbil, cindy crawford, pelicula de richard gere, diane lane, richard gere and julia roberts, how old is richard gere, george clooney, richard gere movie dog and richard gere edward norton.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Richard Gere, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones