Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Gavin Degraw, current as of 2020-02-08. I personally am a big fan of Gavin Degraw, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Gavin Degraw right now? On Google Trends Gavin Degraw had a popularity ranking of 7 ten days ago, 5 nine days ago, 9 eight days ago, 5 seven days ago, 5 six days ago, 8 five days ago, 6 four days ago, 5 three days ago, 5 two days ago, 7 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 8. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-29 when they had a rank of 9. If we compare Gavin Degraw’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 15.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 6.5. so by that measure, Gavin Degraw has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Gavin Degraw never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Gavin Degraw has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-31 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-08, my research indicates that people searching for Gavin Degraw are also searching for these related terms: gavin degraw songs, daughtry, darren criss, chris daughtry, gavin degraw chariot, gavin degraw tour, soldier gavin degraw, gavin degraw not over you, where is gavin degraw from, orange bowl halftime show 2019, gavin degraw and chris young, gavin degraw in love with a girl, strangers with candy and soldier gavin degraw lyrics.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Gavin Degraw, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones