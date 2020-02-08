What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Nick Carter, current as of 2020-02-07. I personally have always appreciated Nick Carter, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Nick Carter right now? On Google Trends Nick Carter had a popularity ranking of 8 ten days ago, 7 nine days ago, 16 eight days ago, 9 seven days ago, 4 six days ago, 4 five days ago, 8 four days ago, 6 three days ago, 6 two days ago, 8 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 5. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-28 when they had a rank of 16. If we compare Nick Carter’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 10.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 7.5. so by that measure, Nick Carter has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Nick Carter never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Nick Carter has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-25 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-07, my research indicates that people searching for Nick Carter are also searching for these related terms: nick carter aaron carter, aaron carter, nick carter backstreet boys, backstreet boys, nick carter instagram, nick carter helene fischer, helene fischer, nick carter twitter, nick carter 2019, nick carter wife, nick carter net worth, nick wright, aaron and nick carter, roland kaiser, cris carter, aaron carter and nick carter, brian littrell, nick carter backstreet boy, nick carter young, aj mclean, nick carter face tattoo, general sir nick carter, aaron carter net worth, helene fischer show and sir nick carter.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Nick Carter, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones