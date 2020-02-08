What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Teresa Giudice, current as of 2020-02-08. I personally have always appreciated Teresa Giudice, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Teresa Giudice right now? On Google Trends Teresa Giudice had a popularity ranking of 17 ten days ago, 14 nine days ago, 20 eight days ago, 49 seven days ago, 32 six days ago, 21 five days ago, 25 four days ago, 29 three days ago, 29 two days ago, 39 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 25. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-30 when they had a rank of 49. If we compare Teresa Giudice’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 45.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 27.1. so by that measure, Teresa Giudice has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Teresa Giudice never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Teresa Giudice has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-18 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-08, my research indicates that people searching for Teresa Giudice are also searching for these related terms: teresa joe giudice, joe giudice, teresa giudice instagram, teresa giudice and joe, joe and teresa, teresa giudice boyfriend, melissa gorga, danielle staub, teresa giudice net worth, danielle staub teresa giudice, housewives of new jersey, teresa giudice kids, teresa giudice news, joe gorga, caroline manzo, real housewives of new jersey, teresa guidice, teresa giudice caroline manzo, teresa giudice house, teresa giudice father, teresa giudice and danielle staub, gia giudice, rhonj, teresa giudice husband and teresa giudice net worth 2019.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Teresa Giudice, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones