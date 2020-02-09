What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on The Situation, current as of 2020-02-08. I personally have a love-hate relationship with The Situation, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is The Situation right now? On Google Trends The Situation had a popularity ranking of 84 ten days ago, 83 nine days ago, 92 eight days ago, 84 seven days ago, 77 six days ago, 54 five days ago, 76 four days ago, 95 three days ago, 95 two days ago, 90 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 89. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-03 when they had a rank of 95. If we compare The Situation’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 75.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 82.4. so by that measure, The Situation is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that The Situation never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how The Situation has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-18 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-08, my research indicates that people searching for The Situation are also searching for these related terms: mike the situation, situation synonym, iran situation, the situation room, the situation jersey shore, jersey shore, the rhetorical situation, rhetorical situation, mike the situation jail, access the situation, access, the situation wife, assess the situation, pauly d, the strange situation, mike the situation prison, how old is the situation, reviewing the situation, mike the situation sorrentino, situation in delhi, mike the situation net worth, mike the situation wife, gravity of the situation, jwoww and make light of the situation.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding The Situation, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones