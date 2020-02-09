What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Colin Farrell, current as of 2020-02-09. I personally am a big fan of Colin Farrell, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Colin Farrell right now? On Google Trends Colin Farrell had a popularity ranking of 37 ten days ago, 36 nine days ago, 36 eight days ago, 35 seven days ago, 44 six days ago, 43 five days ago, 33 four days ago, 29 three days ago, 29 two days ago, 30 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 25. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-01 when they had a rank of 44. If we compare Colin Farrell’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 36.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 34.8. so by that measure, Colin Farrell has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Colin Farrell never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Colin Farrell has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-07 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-09, my research indicates that people searching for Colin Farrell are also searching for these related terms: colin farrell movies, colin farrell batman, film colin farrell, colin farrell penguin, colin firth, batman, colin farrell 2019, the batman, colin farrell the gentlemen, the gentlemen, colin farrell wife, paul dano, colin farrell the gentleman, colin farrell the penguin, colin farrell fantastic beasts, colin farrell filme, colin farrel, colin farrell miami vice, colin farrell net worth, the gentleman, miami vice, robert pattinson, zoe kravitz, colin farrell imdb and colin farrell horrible bosses.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Colin Farrell, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones