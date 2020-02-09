Hello! I have found some interesting information on Dolly Parton, current as of 2020-02-08. I personally really like Dolly Parton, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Dolly Parton right now? On Google Trends Dolly Parton had a popularity ranking of 29 ten days ago, 21 nine days ago, 17 eight days ago, 13 seven days ago, 10 six days ago, 10 five days ago, 8 four days ago, 6 three days ago, 6 two days ago, 6 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 6. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-27 when they had a rank of 29. If we compare Dolly Parton’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 20.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 12.6. so by that measure, Dolly Parton has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Dolly Parton never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Dolly Parton has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-27 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-08, my research indicates that people searching for Dolly Parton are also searching for these related terms: how is dolly parton, dolly parton age, how old dolly parton, how old is dolly parton, dolly parton husband, dolly parton heartstrings, jolene, dolly parton jolene, heartstrings, dolly parton songs, dolly parton worth, netflix dolly parton, dolly parton 2019, dolly parton christmas, dolly parton movie, dolly parton net worth, dolly parton song, kenny rogers, young dolly parton, kenny rogers dolly parton, dolly parton kids, dolly parton carl dean, carl dean, reba and dolly parton children.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Dolly Parton, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones