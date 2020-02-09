Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Jake Gyllenhaal, current as of 2020-02-08. I personally have always appreciated Jake Gyllenhaal, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jake Gyllenhaal right now? On Google Trends Jake Gyllenhaal had a popularity ranking of 35 ten days ago, 37 nine days ago, 36 eight days ago, 32 seven days ago, 37 six days ago, 54 five days ago, 52 four days ago, 34 three days ago, 34 two days ago, 36 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 43. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-01 when they had a rank of 54. If we compare Jake Gyllenhaal’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 47.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 39.6. so by that measure, Jake Gyllenhaal has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Jake Gyllenhaal never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jake Gyllenhaal has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-20 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-08, my research indicates that people searching for Jake Gyllenhaal are also searching for these related terms: jake gyllenhaal movies, jake gyllenhaal movie, is jake gyllenhaal, jake gyllenhaal film, tom holland, tom holland jake gyllenhaal, ryan reynolds jake gyllenhaal, ryan reynolds, jake gyllenhaal wife, taylor swift, taylor swift jake gyllenhaal, maggie gyllenhaal, jake gyllenhaal 2019, jake gyllenhaal girlfriend, jake gyllenhaal age, anne hathaway, jake gyllenhaal hugh jackman, hugh jackman, jake gyllenhaal spider man, jake gyllenhaal heath ledger, jake gyllenhaal prisoners, prisoners, spiderman, jake gyllenhaal instagram and brokeback mountain.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jake Gyllenhaal, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones