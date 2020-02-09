Hello! I have found some interesting information on Jordin Sparks, current as of 2020-02-08. I personally have always appreciated Jordin Sparks, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jordin Sparks right now? On Google Trends Jordin Sparks had a popularity ranking of 12 ten days ago, 11 nine days ago, 13 eight days ago, 12 seven days ago, 9 six days ago, 13 five days ago, 16 four days ago, 100 three days ago, 100 two days ago, 42 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 23. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-03 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Jordin Sparks’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 16.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 25.1. so by that measure, Jordin Sparks is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Jordin Sparks never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jordin Sparks has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-03 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-08, my research indicates that people searching for Jordin Sparks are also searching for these related terms: jordin sparks no air, jason derulo, jason derulo jordin sparks, tattoo jordin sparks, jordin sparks songs, jordan sparks, jordin sparks husband, jordin sparks battlefield, battlefield, jordin sparks and jason derulo, jordin sparks baby, jordin sparks american idol, jordin sparks net worth, battlefield jordin sparks lyrics, tattoo jordin sparks lyrics, jordin sparks instagram, one step at a time jordin sparks, no air jordin sparks lyrics, jordin sparks family, lyrics no air jordin sparks, jordin sparks age, jordin sparks one wing, jordin sparks do you hear what i hear?, jordin sparks ig and how old is jordin sparks.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jordin Sparks, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones