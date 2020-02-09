What’s up everyone. I have found some cool stuff on Ed Sheeran, current as of 2020-02-08. I personally am a big fan of Ed Sheeran, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Ed Sheeran right now? On Google Trends Ed Sheeran had a popularity ranking of 61 ten days ago, 57 nine days ago, 55 eight days ago, 56 seven days ago, 65 six days ago, 75 five days ago, 68 four days ago, 53 three days ago, 53 two days ago, 55 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 52. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-01 when they had a rank of 75. If we compare Ed Sheeran’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 77.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 59.7. so by that measure, Ed Sheeran has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Ed Sheeran never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Ed Sheeran has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-25 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-08, my research indicates that people searching for Ed Sheeran are also searching for these related terms: ed sheeran perfect, perfect, ed sheeran lyrics, ed sheeran songs, ed sheeran song, photograph ed sheeran, photograph, perfect lyrics ed sheeran, perfect lyrics, shape of you ed sheeran, ed sheeran thinking out loud, shape of you, thinking out loud ed sheeran, thinking out loud, ed sheeran happier, ed sheeran justin bieber, happier, ed sheeran chords, ed sheeran youtube, youtube ed sheeran, justin bieber, ed sheeran 2019, ed sheeran 2020, one ed sheeran and ed sheeran wife.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Ed Sheeran, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones