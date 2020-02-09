Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Eddie Redmayne, current as of 2020-02-08. I personally really like Eddie Redmayne, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Eddie Redmayne right now? On Google Trends Eddie Redmayne had a popularity ranking of 39 ten days ago, 32 nine days ago, 23 eight days ago, 26 seven days ago, 30 six days ago, 52 five days ago, 60 four days ago, 39 three days ago, 39 two days ago, 38 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 35. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-02 when they had a rank of 60. If we compare Eddie Redmayne’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 37.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 37.4. so by that measure, Eddie Redmayne is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Eddie Redmayne never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Eddie Redmayne has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-25 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-08, my research indicates that people searching for Eddie Redmayne are also searching for these related terms: stephen hawking, eddie redmayne movies, fantastic beasts, danish girl, eddie redmayne wife, aeronauts, felicity jones, eddie redmayne oscar, the danish girl, the aeronauts, eddie redmayne hannah bagshawe, theory of everything, newt scamander, the theory of everything, eddie redmayne les miserables, eddie redmayne age, les miserables, eddie redmayne imdb, animales fantasticos, eddie redmayne instagram, benedict cumberbatch, eddie redmayne films, eddie redmayne les mis, felicity jones and eddie redmayne and eddie redmayne jupiter ascending.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Eddie Redmayne, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones