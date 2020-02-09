Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Jake Pavelka, current as of 2020-02-09. I personally really like Jake Pavelka, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jake Pavelka right now? On Google Trends Jake Pavelka had a popularity ranking of 20 ten days ago, 39 nine days ago, 20 eight days ago, 20 seven days ago, 22 six days ago, 22 five days ago, 0 four days ago, 48 three days ago, 48 two days ago, 20 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 20. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-04 when they had a rank of 48. If we compare Jake Pavelka’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 18.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 23.1. so by that measure, Jake Pavelka is getting more popular! But in any case Jake Pavelka can’t be considered an extremely popular person, at least as of 2020-02-09, since they have a rank of 0 on at least 1 day.

And what about how Jake Pavelka has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-07 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-09, Google Trends didn’t bring back any related queries for Jake Pavelka.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jake Pavelka, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones