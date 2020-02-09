Hello! I have found some interesting information on Keanu Reeves, current as of 2020-02-08. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Keanu Reeves, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Keanu Reeves right now? On Google Trends Keanu Reeves had a popularity ranking of 17 ten days ago, 16 nine days ago, 17 eight days ago, 16 seven days ago, 17 six days ago, 22 five days ago, 25 four days ago, 19 three days ago, 19 two days ago, 16 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 15. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-02 when they had a rank of 25. If we compare Keanu Reeves’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 57.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 18.0. so by that measure, Keanu Reeves has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Keanu Reeves never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Keanu Reeves has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-08 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-08, my research indicates that people searching for Keanu Reeves are also searching for these related terms: keanu reeves girlfriend, keanu reeves alexandra grant, alexandra grant, keanu reeves movies, keanu reeves movie, keanu reeves john wick, john wick, keanu reeves 2019, matrix keanu reeves, matrix, keanu reeves age, keanu reeves wife, film keanu reeves, keanu reeves girlfriend alexandra, keanu reeves net worth, keanu reeves meme, keanu reeves girlfriend alexandra grant, novia keanu reeves, keanu reeves girlfriend 2019, keanu reeves jennifer syme, filme keanu reeves, sandra bullock, keanu reeves sandra bullock, keanu reeves young and sandra bullock keanu reeves.

