What’s up everyone. I have found some cool stuff on Kiefer Sutherland, current as of 2020-02-08. I personally am a big fan of Kiefer Sutherland, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Kiefer Sutherland right now? On Google Trends Kiefer Sutherland had a popularity ranking of 24 ten days ago, 21 nine days ago, 19 eight days ago, 24 seven days ago, 22 six days ago, 37 five days ago, 31 four days ago, 100 three days ago, 100 two days ago, 25 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 25. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-03 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Kiefer Sutherland’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 24.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 32.8. so by that measure, Kiefer Sutherland is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Kiefer Sutherland never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Kiefer Sutherland has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-03 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-08, my research indicates that people searching for Kiefer Sutherland are also searching for these related terms: donald sutherland, 24 kiefer sutherland, kiefer sutherland movies, designated survivor, 24, kiefer sutherland series, kiefer sutherland netflix, kiefer sutherland serie, kiefer sutherland 2019, kiefer sutherland lost boys, kiefer sutherland tour, kiefer sutherland band, jack bauer, actor kiefer sutherland, julia roberts, kiefer sutherland stand by me, kiefer sutherland age, kiefer sutherland wife, how old is kiefer sutherland, ornella muti, kiefer sutherland father, kiefer sutherland height, river phoenix, rio celeste and kiefer sutherland tv shows.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Kiefer Sutherland, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones