Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Kim Zolciak, current as of 2020-02-09. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Kim Zolciak, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Kim Zolciak right now? On Google Trends Kim Zolciak had a popularity ranking of 8 ten days ago, 8 nine days ago, 18 eight days ago, 22 seven days ago, 16 six days ago, 18 five days ago, 10 four days ago, 9 three days ago, 9 two days ago, 8 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 9. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-31 when they had a rank of 22. If we compare Kim Zolciak’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 30.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 12.6. so by that measure, Kim Zolciak has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Kim Zolciak never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Kim Zolciak has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-18 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-09, my research indicates that people searching for Kim Zolciak are also searching for these related terms: kim zolciak biermann, kim zolciak instagram, kim zolciak pregnant, kim zolciak kids, kim zolciak net worth, brielle biermann, kroy biermann, big poppa kim zolciak, kim zolciak biermann pregnant, khloe kardashian, kim zolciak age, kim zolciak daughter, is kim zolciak pregnant, kim zolciak-biermann, kim zolciak biermann instagram, people and is kim zolciak biermann pregnant.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Kim Zolciak, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones