Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Mindy Kaling, current as of 2020-02-08. I personally really like Mindy Kaling, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Mindy Kaling right now? On Google Trends Mindy Kaling had a popularity ranking of 24 ten days ago, 35 nine days ago, 43 eight days ago, 34 seven days ago, 30 six days ago, 42 five days ago, 35 four days ago, 26 three days ago, 26 two days ago, 30 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 30. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-29 when they had a rank of 43. If we compare Mindy Kaling’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 41.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 32.9. so by that measure, Mindy Kaling has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Mindy Kaling never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Mindy Kaling has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-16 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-08, my research indicates that people searching for Mindy Kaling are also searching for these related terms: mindy kaling office, mindy kaling baby, mindy kaling bj novak, bj novak, the office, mindy kaling the office, late night, late night mindy kaling, mindy kaling daughter, mindy kaling movie, mindy kaling husband, mindy kaling plastic surgery, mindy kaling and bj novak, mindy kaling net worth, mindy project, mindy kaling surgery, mindy kaling baby daddy, mindy kaling movies, emma thompson, kelly kapoor, mindy kaling emma thompson, mindy kaling baby father, mindy kaling instagram, why not me mindy kaling and mindy kaling book.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Mindy Kaling, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones