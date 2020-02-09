Hello! I have found some fun facts on Sophia Bush, current as of 2020-02-08. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Sophia Bush, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Sophia Bush right now? On Google Trends Sophia Bush had a popularity ranking of 14 ten days ago, 14 nine days ago, 14 eight days ago, 15 seven days ago, 12 six days ago, 12 five days ago, 12 four days ago, 9 three days ago, 9 two days ago, 12 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 13. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-30 when they had a rank of 15. If we compare Sophia Bush’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 10.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 12.7. so by that measure, Sophia Bush is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Sophia Bush never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Sophia Bush has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-15 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-08, my research indicates that people searching for Sophia Bush are also searching for these related terms: sophia bush chicago pd, chicago pd, this is us, one tree hill, sophia bush chad michael murray, sophia bush one tree hill, sophia bush 2019, chicago pd cast, sophia bush dating, chad michael murray, sophia bush instagram, marina squerciati, hilarie burton, jesse lee soffer, this is us cast, james lafferty, why did sophia bush leave chicago pd, bethany joy lenz, one tree hill cast, chad michael murray and sophia bush, sofia bush, chicago fire, sophia bush hot, sophia bush boyfriend and cast of chicago pd.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Sophia Bush, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones