Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Zach Braff, current as of 2020-02-08. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Zach Braff, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Zach Braff right now? On Google Trends Zach Braff had a popularity ranking of 7 ten days ago, 10 nine days ago, 8 eight days ago, 11 seven days ago, 12 six days ago, 22 five days ago, 35 four days ago, 17 three days ago, 17 two days ago, 14 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 11. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-02 when they had a rank of 35. If we compare Zach Braff’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 6.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 14.7. so by that measure, Zach Braff is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Zach Braff never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Zach Braff has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-30 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-08, my research indicates that people searching for Zach Braff are also searching for these related terms: florence pugh zach braff, florence pugh, florence, florence pugh and zach braff, zach braff scrubs, scrubs, dax shepard, dax shepard zach braff, zach braff dating, zach braff girlfriend, little women, zach braff wife, zach braff age, florence pugh boyfriend, zach braff net worth, kristen bell, charlie puth, christopher mintz-plasse, zach braff movies, josh peck, dax shepard and zach braff, is zach braff jewish, jd scrubs, midsommar and scrubs cast.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Zach Braff, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones