Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Ashley Benson, current as of 2020-02-09. I personally really like Ashley Benson, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Ashley Benson right now? On Google Trends Ashley Benson had a popularity ranking of 9 ten days ago, 6 nine days ago, 6 eight days ago, 7 seven days ago, 7 six days ago, 9 five days ago, 7 four days ago, 8 three days ago, 8 two days ago, 8 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 7. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-28 when they had a rank of 9. If we compare Ashley Benson’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 8.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 7.4. so by that measure, Ashley Benson has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Ashley Benson never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Ashley Benson has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-18 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-09, my research indicates that people searching for Ashley Benson are also searching for these related terms: cara ashley benson, ashley benson cara delevingne, cara delevingne, ashley benson and cara, cara delevingne and ashley benson, ashley benson pretty little liars, ashley benson instagram, lucy hale, pretty little liars, shay mitchell, ashley benson dating, jessica szohr, who is ashley benson, ashley benson gay, troian bellisario, kristen stewart, ashley benson e cara, cara delevingne y ashley benson, margot robbie, ashley benson married, ashley benson e cara delevingne, ashley benson girlfriend, sasha pieterse, pixels and ashley benson cara delevigne.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Ashley Benson, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones