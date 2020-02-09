Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Jenna Ushkowitz, current as of 2020-02-08. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Jenna Ushkowitz, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jenna Ushkowitz right now? On Google Trends Jenna Ushkowitz had a popularity ranking of 44 ten days ago, 33 nine days ago, 22 eight days ago, 38 seven days ago, 23 six days ago, 25 five days ago, 100 four days ago, 0 three days ago, 0 two days ago, 22 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 22. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-02 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Jenna Ushkowitz’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 37.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 32.9. so by that measure, Jenna Ushkowitz has regressed. But in any case Jenna Ushkowitz can’t be considered an extremely popular person, at least as of 2020-02-08, since they have a rank of 0 on at least 1 day.

And what about how Jenna Ushkowitz has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-02 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-08, my research indicates that people searching for Jenna Ushkowitz are also searching for these related terms: lea michele and glee cast.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jenna Ushkowitz, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones