Hello! I have found some interesting information on Harry Styles, current as of 2020-02-08. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Harry Styles, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Harry Styles right now? On Google Trends Harry Styles had a popularity ranking of 21 ten days ago, 18 nine days ago, 19 eight days ago, 20 seven days ago, 26 six days ago, 53 five days ago, 32 four days ago, 21 three days ago, 21 two days ago, 18 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 18. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-01 when they had a rank of 53. If we compare Harry Styles’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 24.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 24.6. so by that measure, Harry Styles has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Harry Styles never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Harry Styles has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-13 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-08, my research indicates that people searching for Harry Styles are also searching for these related terms: harry styles lyrics, kendall harry styles, adore you harry styles, adore you, harry styles tour, kendall jenner, fine line, fine line harry styles, kendall jenner harry styles, harry styles 2020, falling harry styles, falling, kendall and harry styles, harry styles tickets, harry styles and jenner, harry styles gay, harry styles 2019, watermelon sugar, harry styles album, harry styles watermelon sugar, kendall jenner and harry styles, harry styles one direction, one direction, cherry harry styles and cherry.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Harry Styles, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones