What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Amanda Seyfried, current as of 2020-02-08. I personally really like Amanda Seyfried, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Amanda Seyfried right now? On Google Trends Amanda Seyfried had a popularity ranking of 55 ten days ago, 42 nine days ago, 44 eight days ago, 44 seven days ago, 46 six days ago, 60 five days ago, 58 four days ago, 52 three days ago, 52 two days ago, 46 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 47. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-01 when they had a rank of 60. If we compare Amanda Seyfried’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 58.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 49.4. so by that measure, Amanda Seyfried has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Amanda Seyfried never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Amanda Seyfried has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-08, my research indicates that people searching for Amanda Seyfried are also searching for these related terms: mamma mia, amanda seyfried mamma mia, amanda seyfried movies, chloe, amanda seyfried film, ted 2, mean girls, amanda seyfried in time, in time, amanda seyfried instagram, megan fox, amanda seyfried age, amanda seyfried gone, amanda seyfried husband, amanda seyfried lovelace, amanda seyfried 2019, amanda seyfried feet, amanda seyfried leaked, dominic cooper, meryl streep, lovelace, mamma mia 2, amanda seyfried house, dear john and lily james.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Amanda Seyfried, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones