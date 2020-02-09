Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Naomi Watts, current as of 2020-02-08. I personally have always appreciated Naomi Watts, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Naomi Watts right now? On Google Trends Naomi Watts had a popularity ranking of 17 ten days ago, 17 nine days ago, 19 eight days ago, 21 seven days ago, 20 six days ago, 26 five days ago, 29 four days ago, 24 three days ago, 24 two days ago, 17 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 19. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-02 when they had a rank of 29. If we compare Naomi Watts’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 23.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 20.9. so by that measure, Naomi Watts has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Naomi Watts never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Naomi Watts has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-21 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-08, my research indicates that people searching for Naomi Watts are also searching for these related terms: naomi watts king kong, king kong, naomi watts movies, liev schreiber, naomi watts 2019, naomi scott, naomi watts tsunami, nicole kidman, naomi watts instagram, gypsy, gypsy naomi watts, game of thrones, billy crudup, the ring, the impossible, heath ledger, tom holland, naomi watts feet, naomi watts son, naomi watts imdb, naomi watts age, sienna miller, naomi watts net worth, naomi campbell and mulholland drive.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Naomi Watts, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones