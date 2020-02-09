Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Shakira, current as of 2020-02-08. I personally really like Shakira, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Shakira right now? On Google Trends Shakira had a popularity ranking of 1 ten days ago, 1 nine days ago, 1 eight days ago, 2 seven days ago, 3 six days ago, 4 five days ago, 7 four days ago, 100 three days ago, 100 two days ago, 25 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 12. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-03 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Shakira’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 1.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 15.6. so by that measure, Shakira is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Shakira never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Shakira has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-03 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-08, my research indicates that people searching for Shakira are also searching for these related terms: shakira super bowl, super bowl, jlo, shakira jlo, jennifer lopez, shakira jennifer lopez, shakira age, shakira 2020, shakira halftime, how old is shakira, shakira super bowl 2020, jlo and shakira, shakira and jlo, j lo shakira, super bowl 2020, j lo, superbowl, shakira superbowl, shakira pique, pique, shakira halftime show, halftime show, jlo y shakira, super bowl halftime and shakira video.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Shakira, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones