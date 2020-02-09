Hello! I have found some fun facts on Matt Bomer, current as of 2020-02-08. I personally have always appreciated Matt Bomer, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Matt Bomer right now? On Google Trends Matt Bomer had a popularity ranking of 20 ten days ago, 100 nine days ago, 32 eight days ago, 20 seven days ago, 51 six days ago, 41 five days ago, 30 four days ago, 22 three days ago, 22 two days ago, 23 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 21. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-28 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Matt Bomer’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 12.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 36.0. so by that measure, Matt Bomer is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Matt Bomer never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Matt Bomer has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-28 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-08, my research indicates that people searching for Matt Bomer are also searching for these related terms: matt bomer henry cavill, white collar, henry cavill, matt bomer white collar, matt bomer husband, matt bomer gay, matt bomer the sinner, the sinner, matt bomer ahs, matt bomer instagram, matt bomer magic mike, matt bomer kids, magic mike, superman, the witcher, matt bomer superman, matt bomer movies, american horror story, white collar cast, matt bomer height, jamie dornan, matt bomer family, matt damon, matt bomer imdb and is matt bomer married.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Matt Bomer, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones