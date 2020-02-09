What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Cate Blanchett, current as of 2020-02-09. I personally am a big fan of Cate Blanchett, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Cate Blanchett right now? On Google Trends Cate Blanchett had a popularity ranking of 16 ten days ago, 12 nine days ago, 16 eight days ago, 16 seven days ago, 21 six days ago, 25 five days ago, 13 four days ago, 17 three days ago, 17 two days ago, 14 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 15. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-02 when they had a rank of 25. If we compare Cate Blanchett’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 17.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 16.5. so by that measure, Cate Blanchett has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Cate Blanchett never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Cate Blanchett has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-09, my research indicates that people searching for Cate Blanchett are also searching for these related terms: cate blanchett film, cate blanchett movies, cate blanchett thor, kate blanchett, cate blanchett 2019, ragnarok, cate blanchett age, thor ragnarok, golden globes, cate blanchett golden globes, elizabeth cate blanchett, cate blanchett hela, cate blanchett carol, giorgio armani, carol, cate blanchett giorgio armani, cate blanchett oscar, hela, cate blanchett husband, cate blanchett hot, brad pitt, kate winslet, lord of the rings, cate blanchett bernadette and cate blanchett young.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Cate Blanchett, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones