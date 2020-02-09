What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Colin Farrell, current as of 2020-02-08. I personally have always appreciated Colin Farrell, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Colin Farrell right now? On Google Trends Colin Farrell had a popularity ranking of 36 ten days ago, 36 nine days ago, 37 eight days ago, 33 seven days ago, 32 six days ago, 46 five days ago, 43 four days ago, 26 three days ago, 26 two days ago, 30 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 28. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-01 when they had a rank of 46. If we compare Colin Farrell’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 36.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 34.7. so by that measure, Colin Farrell has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Colin Farrell never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Colin Farrell has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-07 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-08, my research indicates that people searching for Colin Farrell are also searching for these related terms: colin farrell penguin, colin farrell batman, colin farrell movies, film colin farrell, batman, colin firth, colin farrell 2019, the batman, the gentlemen, paul dano, colin farrell miami vice, colin farrell wife, true detective, miami vice, andy serkis, colin farrell height, fantastic beasts, colin farrell imdb, dumbo, colin farrell fantastic beasts, colin farrell net worth, colin farrell the gentleman, robert pattinson, swat and phone booth.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Colin Farrell, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones