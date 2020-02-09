Hello! I have found some interesting information on Jason Bateman, current as of 2020-02-08. I personally have always appreciated Jason Bateman, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jason Bateman right now? On Google Trends Jason Bateman had a popularity ranking of 52 ten days ago, 43 nine days ago, 43 eight days ago, 41 seven days ago, 43 six days ago, 61 five days ago, 61 four days ago, 52 three days ago, 52 two days ago, 45 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 46. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-01 when they had a rank of 61. If we compare Jason Bateman’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 24.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 48.7. so by that measure, Jason Bateman is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Jason Bateman never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jason Bateman has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-08, my research indicates that people searching for Jason Bateman are also searching for these related terms: outsider jason bateman, outsider, jason bateman the outsider, the outsider, hbo jason bateman, jason bateman movies, jason bateman show, netflix jason bateman, jason bateman ozark, ozark, kirk cameron, jason bateman kirk cameron, jason bateman series, jason bateman wife, jason bateman jennifer aniston, jennifer aniston, outsiders, jason bateman net worth, the outsider hbo, justine bateman, the outsiders jason bateman, the outsiders, jason bateman new show, jason bateman shows and jason bateman tv show.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jason Bateman, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones