Hello! I have found some curious things on Bob Harper, current as of 2020-02-09. I personally have always appreciated Bob Harper, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Bob Harper right now? On Google Trends Bob Harper had a popularity ranking of 39 ten days ago, 100 nine days ago, 57 eight days ago, 35 seven days ago, 21 six days ago, 29 five days ago, 20 four days ago, 63 three days ago, 63 two days ago, 67 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 96. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-29 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Bob Harper’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 9.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 52.7. so by that measure, Bob Harper is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Bob Harper never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Bob Harper has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-29 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-09, my research indicates that people searching for Bob Harper are also searching for these related terms: bob harper heart attack, biggest loser bob harper, biggest loser, bob harper married, bob harper spouse, bob harper gay, the biggest loser, is bob harper gay, is bob harper married, bob harper wife, jillian michaels, bob harper partner, bob harper husband, how old is bob harper, bob harper age, bob harper diet, bob harper workout, when did bob harper have a heart attack, bob harper net worth, bob harper instagram and biggest loser 2020.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Bob Harper, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones