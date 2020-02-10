Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Eric Dane, current as of 2020-02-10. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Eric Dane, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Eric Dane right now? On Google Trends Eric Dane had a popularity ranking of 34 ten days ago, 36 nine days ago, 39 eight days ago, 41 seven days ago, 42 six days ago, 52 five days ago, 51 four days ago, 41 three days ago, 41 two days ago, 37 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 44. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-03 when they had a rank of 52. If we compare Eric Dane’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 47.9, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 41.7. so by that measure, Eric Dane has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Eric Dane never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Eric Dane has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-10 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-10, my research indicates that people searching for Eric Dane are also searching for these related terms: mark sloan, burlesque, greys anatomy, eric dane euphoria, euphoria, patrick dempsey, rebecca gayheart, eric dane 2019, young eric dane, eric dane age, mark sloan actor, ellen pompeo, euphoria cast, the last ship, burlesque cast, mcsteamy, who plays mark sloan and mark sloan death.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Eric Dane, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones