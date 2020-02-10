Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Darren Criss, current as of 2020-02-10. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Darren Criss, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Darren Criss right now? On Google Trends Darren Criss had a popularity ranking of 8 ten days ago, 5 nine days ago, 9 eight days ago, 12 seven days ago, 13 six days ago, 10 five days ago, 9 four days ago, 16 three days ago, 16 two days ago, 10 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 12. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-05 when they had a rank of 16. If we compare Darren Criss’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 14.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 10.4. so by that measure, Darren Criss has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Darren Criss never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Darren Criss has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-19 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-10, my research indicates that people searching for Darren Criss are also searching for these related terms: glee, darren criss glee, daughtry, masked singer, chris daughtry, versace, darren criss versace, darren criss wife, who is darren criss, the masked singer, wayne brady, chris colfer, gianni versace, seal, patti labelle, glee cast, darren criss singing, blaine glee, gavin degraw, is darren criss gay, adrienne bailon, darren criss north carolina, donatella versace, darren criss instagram and jamie foxx.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Darren Criss, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones