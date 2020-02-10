Hello! I have found some curious things on Janet Jackson, current as of 2020-02-09. I personally have always appreciated Janet Jackson, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Janet Jackson right now? On Google Trends Janet Jackson had a popularity ranking of 13 ten days ago, 13 nine days ago, 15 eight days ago, 19 seven days ago, 23 six days ago, 40 five days ago, 100 four days ago, 56 three days ago, 56 two days ago, 27 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 20. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-03 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Janet Jackson’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 19.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 32.6. so by that measure, Janet Jackson is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Janet Jackson never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Janet Jackson has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-02-03 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-09, my research indicates that people searching for Janet Jackson are also searching for these related terms: super bowl janet jackson, michael jackson, janet jackson son, janet jackson songs, janet jackson justin timberlake, janet jackson song, justin timberlake, janet jackson baby, janet jackson 2019, janet jackson halftime, janet jackson 2020, janet jackson again, janet jackson wardrobe, janet jackson net worth, janet jackson age, janet jackson superbowl, janet jackson wardrobe malfunction, janet jackson boob, if janet jackson, janet jackson now, together again janet jackson, how old is janet jackson, janet jackson rhythm nation, janet jackson all for you and janet jackson halftime show.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Janet Jackson, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones