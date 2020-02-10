Hello! I have found some fun facts on Matthew Broderick, current as of 2020-02-10. I personally really like Matthew Broderick, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Matthew Broderick right now? On Google Trends Matthew Broderick had a popularity ranking of 28 ten days ago, 27 nine days ago, 27 eight days ago, 51 seven days ago, 73 six days ago, 28 five days ago, 28 four days ago, 20 three days ago, 20 two days ago, 32 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 28. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-02 when they had a rank of 73. If we compare Matthew Broderick’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 32.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 34.2. so by that measure, Matthew Broderick is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Matthew Broderick never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Matthew Broderick has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-25 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-10, my research indicates that people searching for Matthew Broderick are also searching for these related terms: ferris bueller, sarah jessica parker, matthew broderick movies, matthew broderick accident, jennifer grey, matthew broderick car accident, sarah jessica parker and matthew broderick, danny devito matthew broderick, danny devito, godzilla, matthew broderick christmas movie, godzilla matthew broderick, matthew broderick 2019, matthew broderick net worth, ferris bueller day off, matthew broderick wife, matthew broderick rick and morty, ferris bueller cast, matthew broderick killed, matthew broderick young, daybreak, alan ruck, mia sara, liam cunningham and the lion king.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Matthew Broderick, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones