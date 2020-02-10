Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Natalie Portman, current as of 2020-02-10. I personally have always appreciated Natalie Portman, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Natalie Portman right now? On Google Trends Natalie Portman had a popularity ranking of 38 ten days ago, 44 nine days ago, 41 eight days ago, 54 seven days ago, 67 six days ago, 40 five days ago, 34 four days ago, 36 three days ago, 36 two days ago, 40 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 49. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-02-02 when they had a rank of 67. If we compare Natalie Portman’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 46.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 44.3. so by that measure, Natalie Portman has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Natalie Portman never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Natalie Portman has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-21 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-02-10, my research indicates that people searching for Natalie Portman are also searching for these related terms: star wars, star wars natalie portman, natalie portman keira knightley, keira knightley, natalie portman padme, padme, natalie portman movie, natalie portman movies, age natalie portman, leon, leon natalie portman, phantom menace, thor, natalie portman thor, natalie portman in star wars, amidala, natalie portman film, natalie portman phantom menace, black swan, natalie portman hayden christensen, star wars 1, black swan natalie portman, hayden christensen, natalie portman 2019 and hot natalie portman.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Natalie Portman, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones